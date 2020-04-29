Kyle Shanahan's WiFi cut out right before 49ers' virtual draft started

We've all been there before. Time is of the essence, only for your internet connection to cut out.

Now, instead of a term paper or PowerPoint presentation, imagine an entire fan base and franchise is counting on you to not only complete your project, but to knock it out of the park.

Stressful just to think about, right? Well, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan had to live through it.

As he was putting the finishing touches on his final preparation for the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft last Thursday, Shanahan got the worst kind of surprise, given the situation. Just prior to the start of the first-ever virtual draft due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, his WiFi cut out.

"For the most part, it worked great," Shanahan described the 49ers' virtual draft on the "TK Podcast" with The Athletic's Tim Kawakami. "But ... about 20 minutes before the draft started, we're all connected and my WiFi went out and I froze. I couldn't talk to anyone. Fortunately, I could still talk to John [Lynch] on the phone and everything while -- I have an IT guy here who's always helping me out with everything -- he got it fixed before the draft started.

"It had been good for like the prior two weeks and it shut down for the first time right before the draft, so I thought that was a bad omen. But, it ended up not being one. We were all right."

Can you imagine the scene? Shanahan is known to get fiery on the sidelines, and it would be extremely easy to understand if he freaked out a little. Luckily, the WiFi came back on in plenty of time, and the 49ers proceeded to have an impressive draft weekend. He didn't mention any other technological hiccups.

As for Shanahan's WiFi, apparently it has been consistent enough for him to binge-watch shows while sheltered in place. He just started the second season of "Peaky Blinders," which has him "hooked," and he's watching "Ozark" with his wife, too.

Safe to say, the next time it cuts out, it won't be as big of a deal.

