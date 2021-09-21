Kyle Shanahan's recent history vs. Packers bodes well for 49ers

Shanahan's recent history vs. Packers bodes well for 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Aaron Rodgers wasn't about to start the season with two stinkers in a row.

Disguising himself as the 2021 version of Nicolas Cage in Con Air, Rodgers followed his Week 1 performance of throwing for just 133 yards without a touchdown and being intercepted twice in a loss to completing 81.5 percent of his pass attempts Monday night for 255 yards, four TDs and no interceptions in a blowout win over the Detroit Lions.

Just in time for the 49ers to face Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Luckily for The Faithful, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is one of the few who have had success against Rodgers and the Packers in recent seasons. Over the last five years, Shanahan has faced Rodgers six times. In those contests, Shanahan-led teams have scored 33, 44, 30, 37, 37 and 17 points. They have averaged 33 points per game, while the Packers have averaged just under 25 points.

Plus, in the game where Shanahan's 49ers scored only 17 points last season, San Francisco was playing with a depleted roster. Nick Mullens served as the 49ers' quarterback, Jerick McKinnon was their leading rusher and Richie James had nine receptions for 184 yards and one touchdown with George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk all sidelined.

Kyle Shanahan has faced off against the Packers six times over the past five years:



2016: 33 points, 44

2017: N/A

2018: 30

2019: 37, 37

2020: 17 when the whole WR room had covid and Richie James went for 9-184-1 lmao — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) September 21, 2021

Since taking over as 49ers head coach before the 2017 season, San Francisco has gone 2-2 against Green Bay. But one of those wins came in the NFC Championship Game.

In those four games, Rodgers has thrown for 1,160 yards with nine touchdowns and has only been intercepted twice. That's an average of 290 yards and 2.25 TDs per game.

Stopping Rodgers is a fallacy. In reality, slowing down the reigning NFL MVP is the real goal. Good luck with that.

For the 49ers, recent history somewhat is on their side, especially with Shanahan running the show.

