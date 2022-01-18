Kyle Shanahan's inspirational locker room speech after 49ers' win vs. Cowboys

Shanahan, Kittle pump up 49ers in locker room after win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Against all odds, the 49ers went into AT&T Stadium in Dallas and upset the NFC East champion Cowboys 23-17 in the NFC Wild Card Game on Sunday.

The 49ers jumped out to an early 13-0 lead and were up 23-7 heading into the fourth quarter. San Francisco overcame a late Jimmy Garoppolo interception, injuries to Nick Bosa and Fred Warner and a late false start on Trent Williams on a fourth down that ultimately gave the ball back to the Cowboys.

Additionally, the 49ers withstood a last-minute drive by the Cowboys as quarterback Dak Prescott wasn't able to spike the ball before time ran out following a run up the middle for a first down.

Following the win, coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to his jubilant team in the 49ers' locker room.

"Exhausted and I didn't even play," Shanahan told his team. "I appreciate you guys so much. All the guys that went down in that game and for you guys to keep going. To lose some of our best players, captains, big time man. All the people who weren't here all year that busted their ass to get back for this game, there's no way we could have done that without you guys. Guys, we got a special group, and to go through some of the adversity that we did and still pull it off again shows you how special that is. Appreciate everyone here. Love you guys."

Another opportunity at Lambeau ðŸ‘Š pic.twitter.com/EC7f7ME0y3 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 17, 2022

When the team huddled up, tight end George Kittle had a message for the group.

"What a win," Kittle said. "Way to do it all together. Everybody f---ing stepped up. We have another opportunity next week and we f---ing earned it. We f---ing earned it. Recover. We've got another opportunity at Lambeau, boys."

Story continues

Shanahan, Kittle and the 49ers will use this week to get ready for a titanic clash with the Green Bay Packers at the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on Saturday night.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast