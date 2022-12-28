Kyle Shanahan's great reaction to George Kittle's unscripted TD vs. Commanders

Shanahan's raw reaction to Kittle's unscripted TD vs. Commanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — No, no, no.

Yes!

Coach Kyle Shanahan admitted to a brief moment of anger, seeing 49ers Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle change his route on the fly Saturday against the Washington Commanders.

Quarterback Brock Purdy intended his deep pass for wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, and it was a perfectly thrown ball to the designed target.

However, Kittle was in the wrong place at, well, the right time in order to haul in a 34-yard touchdown pass in front of McCloud early in the third quarter.

Shanahan was asked on Wednesday if he gets angry with Kittle when he sees him in a place he was not supposed to be.

“I do,” Shanahan said, “until the ref puts his hands up.”

Shanahan said his first reaction was, “What is he doing?”

But after the touchdown was signaled, Shanahan changed his tune.

“‘Oh, all right,’” he said. “And I move on, and I'm celebrating. Ray-Ray might take longer to get over it. I could care less once it works. But it better work."

Kittle is coming off his two best games of the season heading into the 49ers’ game Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. In victories over Seattle and Washington, Kittle and Purdy have hooked up for 10 receptions for 213 yards and four touchdowns.

Kittle missed the first two games of the season with a groin injury.

“When he did come back, he was easing his way back,” Shanahan said. “He wasn’t great.

“(I) feel like he’s gone about a month without any setbacks. And when Kittle does that, he gets right back to what he’s always been, and that’s as good as anybody in this league at his position.”

Purdy and Kittle have formed a good connection, and Kittle has gotten open. He had 8.1 yards of separation, according to Zebra Technologies, on a short pass that resulted in a 33-yard touchdown against the Washington later in the third quarter.

“I think Brock’s made a few good plays, letting it rip,” Shanahan said. “And Kittle’s gotten some good looks, where he’s been open.

“Also, he got one more big one, intercepting it from Ray-Ray, so that definitely helps.”

