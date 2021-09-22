Kyle Shanahan's funny reason for liking Levi's Stadium night games

Shanahan's funny reason for liking night games at Levi's originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers are preparing for their biggest game of the season so far. A Week 3 matchup against reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers Sunday night will certainly attract an energetic crowd.

In what will be the first of three prime-time games at Levi's Stadium, the 49ers' home has been an electric atmosphere under the lights in recent years. Coach Kyle Shanahan has a theory as to why.

Kyle Shanahan has a good reason for liking the late start time for Sunday's home opener 😂 pic.twitter.com/UBor72tWzh — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 22, 2021

"I always like the guys sleeping in a little bit, especially myself too," Shanahan said of prime time games at Levi's Stadium. "When you have a night game on the west coast, it's (5 pm) or something so it doesn't seem as late as (east coast games). I think it always helps the guys, and the more rowdy the fans are the better. Usually the longer they have to play cornhole and tailgate and all that stuff, it's usually better for us."

Simply put, Shanahan says: "Party on, Faithful."

The 49ers are 2-0, but neither of the first two games were exactly a walk in the park. They've been put to the test, especially last week against the Philadelphia Eagles.

If Shanahan's 49ers are to beat the Packers and improve to 3-0, it'll take a strong performance on the field and plenty of energy from the fans in the stands.

