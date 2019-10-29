Kyle Shanahan's ex-player compares 49ers' offense to 'computer program'

While the 49ers' defense is stealing the headlines, coach Kyle Shanahan consistently has been putting San Francisco's offense in a position to succeed.

Don't believe me? Take it from one of his former players -- future Hall of Fame offensive lineman Joe Thomas.

Thomas took part in a Reddit 'Ask Me Anything' discussion Monday, and within it, he described his favorite offense of the nine that he had the pleasure of playing in. His answer: none other than Shanahan's.

Really cool and in-depth response from Joe Thomas in his reddit AMA today about why he liked blocking in Kyle Shanahan's wide zone scheme so much pic.twitter.com/VGIBp2rj8h — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) October 28, 2019

"My favorite offense that I have ever played in was the wide zone/Kyle Shanahan," Thomas responded. "I liked it the most because the run and the pass in the play-action all fit together and everything made perfect sense. It was like a computer program where everything was dichotomous; it was either a zero or a one and you knew exactly what you had to do on every single play and why.

"So once you memorized everything there was to know about the offense, you could turn yourself into a computer and it led to minimal amount of mistakes and you were able to make quick adjustments on the field without having to come to the sideline and ask the coach what we should do if we saw something we didn't practice."

In Week 8, the 49ers picked the Panthers' defense apart through constant play-action and misdirection. Several of their touchdowns were of the untouched variety, as Shanahan's play-calls often left Carolina running around like a bunch of chickens with their heads cut off.

Shanahan was Thomas' offensive coordinator when both were with the Browns for the 2014 season, and the now-retired lineman directly benefitted from Shanahan's scheme.

"I also liked running the wide-zone scheme because it limited the amount of straight drop-back protection that we had to block for, which is the most difficult and challenging thing that an offensive lineman does, and it is where they can most easily become exposed and it gives the most advantage to a defensive line when you're just dropping the quarterback to the same spot on each pass play."

San Francisco was without both Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey against Carolina, forcing the 49ers to use two back-up offensive tackles against the Panthers, who entered the game leading the league in sacks. In the dominant 51-13 victory, Justin Skule and Daniel Brunskill held up well, as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was sacked just three times.

The 49ers have allowed the fewest points in the NFC by far, but they wouldn't have a ridiculous plus-130 point differential if the offense wasn't operating like a finely-tuned machine, as well.

