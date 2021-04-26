Kyle Shanahan's dark answer on Jimmy Garoppolo's 49ers roster spot

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Schrock
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Why Shanahan won't guarantee Jimmy G remains 49er past draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As the 49ers prepare to alter the course of their franchise in the 2021 NFL Draft, Jimmy Garoppolo remains the elephant in the room.

We know the 49ers will use the No. 3 overall pick to select their next franchise QB, with all the smoke pointing in Mac Jones' direction. Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch have said the plan is for Garoppolo to be the starter in 2021, but there's no guarantee the oft-injured signal-caller will be on the roster past Sunday.

"I can't guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive Sunday, so I can't guarantee who will be on our roster come Sunday," Shanahan told reporters Monday when asked if Garoppolo would for sure be a 49er after the draft concludes. "So that goes for all of us."

Garoppolo has missed 23 games over the past three seasons. Garoppolo's extensive injury history led Shanahan and Lynch to make the decision to trade up to No. 3 to select a franchise quarterback to replace Garoppolo. When healthy, Garoppolo has been a good NFL starter, but the 49ers can't continue to put their eggs in Garoppolo's fragile basket.

RELATED: Five bold predictions for 2021 NFL Draft including Jimmy G trade

With the draft four days away, the 49ers' decision reportedly is down to Jones and North Dakota State's Trey Lance, with Jones appearing to hold the slight edge.

No matter who the 49ers select at No. 3, the goal is to have depth at the sport's most important position. Having Garoppolo start with a rookie backing up is the ideal scenario. But as Shanahan and Lynch have already stated, anyone can be acquired for the right price.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast

Recommended Stories

  • 49ers' Kyle Shanahan addresses Jimmy Garoppolo rumors with bizarre quote

    San Francisco 49ers head coach Jimmy Garoppolo chose a very strange way of addressing the Jimmy Garoppolo trade rumors Monday.

  • Kyle Shanahan: We feel good about all five top quarterback prospects

    The 49ers traded up to No. 3 overall on March 26. They gave up a lot — the 12th overall choice this year, 2022 first and third-round choices and a 2023 first-round selection to the Dolphins — to move up nine spots. The moment they executed the trade it became obvious the 49ers were drafting [more]

  • John Lynch says he always will defer to Kyle Shanahan on quarterbacks

    If the 49ers truly still don’t know who they will draft at No. 3 overall Thursday night — whether they will take Mac Jones or Trey Lance — the decision will fall to coach Kyle Shanahan. “A lot of people are always curious, and it’s something Kyle and I set out to do and I [more]

  • Dallas Cowboys LB Sean Lee retires from NFL after 11 seasons

    Linebacker Sean Lee is calling it a career in the NFL after 11 productive but injury-plagued seasons for the Dallas Cowboys.

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Quarterback prospects ranked from Trevor Lawrence to Kyle Trask

    With the 2021 NFL Draft approaching, here are the the best quarterbacks in the class and the order they should go off the board.

  • Kyle Shanahan: No guarantee Jimmy Garoppolo will be alive or on roster Sunday

    The 49ers are set to take a new quarterback with the third overall pick in this week’s draft and that player will be on the roster come the start of the regular season. It’s less clear whether Jimmy Garoppolo will be joining him. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said at a Monday press conference that the [more]

  • Will Jimmy Garoppolo be traded during the draft?

    On Thursday night, we’ll finally learn which of the quarterbacks the 49ers will select with the third overall pick. On Friday or Saturday, we’ll possibly learn the next destination of their current starter. Peter King floats in his Football Morning in America column the notion that the 49ers could make Jimmy Garoppolo “more available than [more]

  • Cam Newton, Hunter Henry, Kendrick Bourne among Patriots at workouts

    While some Patriots players are steering clear of voluntary workouts at Gillette Stadium, a large group of newcomers is getting a head start on some team bonding.

  • Why Atlanta Falcons might trade Julio Jones, and six NFL teams that could target him

    While there are plenty of obstacles standing in the way of a Julio Jones trade, the Falcons still have reason to consider moving their star receiver.

  • Washington gets its left tackle in Peter King mock draft

    The rumors about Washington's interest in moving up in the 2021 NFL draft are all over the place.

  • Aussies Leishman and Smith win Zurich Classic in a playoff

    Cameron Smith's aggressiveness on the TPC Louisiana's water-lined 16th hole appeared to doom his team's chances of winning the Zurich Classic when his 294-yard drive bounced off an embankment near the green and into the water. Smith's teammate, fellow Australian Marc Leishman, then flipped the script with a deft chip. Leishman made birdie after a penalty drop in the rough, about 23 feet from the pin, pulling him and Smith into a tie with the South African duo of Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel that wasn't broken until the Aussies won the first playoff hole Sunday.

  • Steph Curry did not foul Richaun Holmes on late block, NBA says

    The "Last Two Minute Report" had a surprise.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Jumped Monday

    Several things help explain why the stock of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) is up more than 400% so far in 2021, including a retail trading frenzy from Reddit users. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

  • 2021 NFL Draft Order For All Seven Rounds

    Here is a look at the entire draft order for all seven rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft. (Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Tennis-Karatsev stuns Djokovic to reach Serbia Open final

    BELGRADE (Reuters) -Novak Djokovic crashed out of his own tournament after Russia's Aslan Karatsev beat him 7-5 4-6 6-4 on Saturday to reach the Serbia Open final and avenge the Australian Open semi-final defeat by the world number one. Djokovic suffered his second successive shock exit on red clay in quick succession after he was beaten by Briton Dan Evans in the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters last week, having failed to convert a barrage of break points against Karatsev. The Russian will meet Matteo Berrettini in Sunday's final after the Italian beat Japanese rival Taro Daniel 6-1 6-7(5) 6-0 in the other semi-final at Djokovic's tennis centre by the Danube river in Belgrade.

  • Brad Keselowski seals Talladega victory with last-lap pass in overtime

    Despite sustaining damage in an early wreck, and despite leading only one lap in Sunday‘s GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, Brad Keselowski nailed down an opportunistic overtime victory in the 10th event of the NASCAR Cup Series season. Surging to the front on the final lap, after fellow Ford driver Matt DiBenedetto abandoned the bottom […]

  • Arsenal fans launch massive protest at Emirates Stadium after failed Super League

    Arsenal fans are clearly still livid with American owner Stan Kroenke.

  • MLB roundup: Yankees' Gerritt Cole wins duel with Indians' Shane Bieber

    Gerrit Cole struck out 11 in seven dominating innings while Aaron Hicks and Rougned Odor hit fifth-inning homers off Shane Bieber, lifting the visiting New York Yankees to a 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians Saturday night. Cole (3-1) allowed a run on three hits to post his third double-digit strikeout game this season and 41st regular season game with at least 10 strikeouts. The performance gave Cole 50 strikeouts through his first five games to break the team record of 46 set by Bob Turley in 1955 and matched by Masahiro Tanaka in 2014.

  • Looking back 3 years at the reaction to the Browns drafting Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall

    The move was not terribly popular with fans or some in the Browns media

  • Peter King’s final 2021 NFL mock draft

    Peter King reveals his one and only mock draft for the 2021 NFL Draft as the intrigue builds surrounding the top QBs.