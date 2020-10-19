Kyle Shanahan's black 49ers throwback hat already sold out online

49ers fans hoping to buy black Shanahan hat out of luck originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kyle Shanahan made waves prior to the 49ers' win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night, when he chose to don a black hat, instead of his standard red cap. With the 49ers donning throwback uniforms from the 1994 Super Bowl championship team, Shanahan got in the spirit with this throwback hat.

Kyle Shanahan rolling with a new look hat today: pic.twitter.com/7U3tDq9grc — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) October 19, 2020

Shanahan's choice of hat has become a topic of conversation among beat writers and fans alike before 49ers games this season. But for those Faithful looking to purchase one of the throwback caps, it's already too late, as the hat already is sold out on both the 49ers' and NFL's online stores.

The 49ers' head coach had been rocking a gray hat through the 49ers' first five games, and with the team going just 2-3, many were clamoring for a return to the red headwear Shanahan wore throughout the 2019 season, when San Francisco went 13-3 and advanced all the way to Super Bowl LIV.

Shanahan and the 49ers now are back at .500 after a wire-to-wire win over the Rams on "Sunday Night Football," so we'll see whether he sticks with the black hat when the 49ers visit Foxboro for a matchup with the New England Patriots.

