Kyle Shanahan won't name 49ers' 2021 Week 1 starting QB yet

INGLEWOOD — Coach Kyle Shanahan says not much has changed since the opening of training camp.

Back when camp opened last month, Shanahan said he expected veteran Jimmy Garoppolo to enter the season as the 49ers’ starting quarterback. He said Garoppolo would not be in an open competition with rookie Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“I think the situation is pretty similar right now,” Shanahan said.

Still, he said he is not ready to name a starting quarterback for the first game of the regular season — Sunday, Sept. 12, at the Detroit Lions.

“I’m not making that announcement,” Shanahan said Sunday night following the 49ers’ 15-10 preseason win over the Los Angeles Chargers. “It’s not the night.

“When? It’s hard for me to give a date when it’s based on when we know and we feel like naming it. So whenever that happens, but I promise it’ll be by that Sunday.”

Kyle Shanahan isn't announcing the Week 1 starting QB quite yet pic.twitter.com/ixA0uOV81t — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 23, 2021

Shanahan left his postgame press conference to laughter.

He also returned back to the Bay Area undoubtedly feeling good about the play of Garoppolo and rookie Trey Lance, who finished the game strong with two touchdown passes.

Garoppolo started on Sunday night and played the first series. The drive lasted 15 plays but ended with an interception. Lance entered and the 49ers’ offense sputtered for three drives before things heated up.

“First two series, I was frustrated with us not making those catches on third down,” Shanahan said.

Shanahan believes receiver Brandon Aiyuk should have caught a pass from Garoppolo that resulted in an interception. Then, he felt as if wide receiver Deebo Samuel should have held onto Lance’s pass that went for an incomplete pass on a third-and-8 play.

After Garoppolo completed three of six pass attempts for 15 yards, Lance took over and played into the second half. He completed eight of 14 attempts for 102 yards with touchdown passes to Mohamed Sanu and Travis Benjamin.

