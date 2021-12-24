Kyle Shanahan won't blame Jimmy Garoppolo for interceptions vs. Titans

Shanahan won't blame Jimmy G for interceptions vs. Titans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo threw two critical interceptions in the 49ers' 20-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, but coach Kyle Shanahan won't solely blame his quarterback.

"They’re not all just on him," Shanahan said. "That’s on everybody out there.”

In some cases, miscommunication or a receiver running the wrong route certainly could lead to an interception. The same goes for missed blocks. That wasn't the case with either one of Garoppolo's misfires.

He simply made bad throws. Really bad.

Garoppolo's first pick was in the end zone, but it was his second -- a high pass over the middle intended for Deebo Samuel -- that Shanahan called out.

“That was a real bad one, should not have thrown that," Shanahan said.

He also didn't put all the blame on Garoppolo for missing Brandon Aiyuk on a fourth down. Shanahan was visibly upset after the 49ers couldn't convert.

“[Aiyuk] was a little in between [on the route], and Jimmy was a little in between on the throw," Shanahan said.

While Shanahan can say what he wants or point the finger at others, his quarterback wasn't good enough in a game that looked like an easy win in the first half. He missed a wide-open Kyle Juszczyk for what would have been a touchdown, and Thursday night was another example of Garoppolo's limitations.

Garoppolo was 20-for-22 for 186 yards and one TD on throws of five or fewer air yards. He was just 6-for-13 for 136 yards and two interceptions on throws of more than five air yards.

The 49ers have asked Garoppolo to attempt at least 30 passes only six times this season, and they've lost four of those game. Their wins are against the Philadelphia Eagles, and Cincinnati Bengals. The losses came against the Green Bay Packers, the Arizona Cardinals, the Seattle Seahawks and now the Titans.

This loss was on Garoppolo, and the same goes for his interceptions.

