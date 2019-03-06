Kyle Shanahan wishes free-agent signing period came after NFL draft originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The 49ers' three-year contract extension with guard Mike Person this week will likely have impact on the direction the team takes seven weeks from now during the draft.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 49ers have six scheduled draft picks. Now, they do not need to burn one of them on an interior offensive lineman. The 49ers can focus on other positions that they are unable to fill during the free-agent signing period.

It is never a good feeling for a team to enter the draft with glaring vacancies. That is why 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said it makes more sense for the draft to fall on the calendar before free agency.

"You don't want to go overpay someone then see a player you like better that you could've gotten in the third round," Shanahan said last week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. "So there's lots of stuff that ties together.

"I wish the draft was first, so you could just do the draft very clear-minded, take the best player that comes to you, look at your board and, all right, 'Now who do we want to go overpay to go get to fill the holes?' But it doesn't work that way."

The opening negotiating period for NFL free agency begins on Monday. Scheduled free agents are allowed to sign with new teams, beginning Wednesday, March 13, at 1 p.m.

[RELATED: Projected first-round picks after Scouting Combine]

"I feel like if you look at our team, the only position you probably couldn't argue to go get someone at is quarterback, just because of what we've done there and the three guys we have," Shanahan said of Jimmy Garoppolo, C.J. Beathard and Nick Mullens.

Story continues

"But it's a very pivotal time for us with the six picks we have and the six picks that we have in the draft will definitely tie into what we do in free agency and vice versa."