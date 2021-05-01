Kyle Shanahan warns Trey Lance about pricey Bay Area housing

Shanahan warns Lance family about Bay Area home prices originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trey Lance and his family might be in for a rude awakening.

The No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft visited the Bay Area for the first time Friday. Lance and his family toured Levi’s Stadium and 49ers headquarters before meeting with John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan for the first time since the North Dakota State pro day on April 19.

Trey’s first time at Levi’s Stadium as a member of the 49ers 🤩 pic.twitter.com/E8uyDETWeW — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) April 30, 2021

The head coach shared that he didn’t have a lot of time to spend with the rookie and his family due to the impending rounds of Day 2 of the draft. Still, there was one important piece of advice that Shanahan felt necessary to share.

“We hung out for about 15 minutes,” Shanahan said. “They are going to look for houses and things. I told them, ‘Don’t be too depressed. Everyone is very upset after the first couple days and you realize you got to change what you’re looking for.’

‘No, everyone told us.’ ‘No, everyone told me. You’ll see. It’s real.’ ”

While Shanahan shared this interaction, Lynch let out an audible laugh.

Lance is only 20 years old, so it is understandable that his parents plan on moving to California to be closer to their oldest son. Even with a sizable signing bonus, finding a single family house in the Bay Area is not an easy feat.

Despite more than a year of the economic effects of a pandemic and countless Californians relocating to work from less expensive homes, in other states, the median house price in the Bay Area has continued to rise. To add insult to injury, homes are reportedly often selling for much higher than their listing price.

According to Zillow the average price in the Bay Area is more than $1.22 million and in San Francisco proper it is over $1.75 million. The latest report from the California Association of Realtors show all Bay Area counties except San Francisco have posted double-digit percent increases in single family dwellings since March 2020.

Getting drafted by the 49ers might have been the easiest part of the Lance family's journey to California.

