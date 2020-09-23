Kyle Shanahan vows to do 'better job' wearing mask after NFL fines him, 49ers

Who was that masked man? Not 49ers' Shanahan originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There was no masking Kyle Shanahan’s disappointment in himself.

Shanahan spoke Wednesday for the first time since his failure to properly wear a mask on the sideline of the 49ers’ 31-13 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.

The NFL fined Shanahan $100,000 and fined the 49ers $250,000. The league office warned all teams after Week 1 that fines would be levied if the mask rules were not followed during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“Obviously, disappointed,” Shanahan answered when asked for his reaction on the fine. “I mean, no one ever wants to spend that type of money.

“But the biggest disappointment was, I think our organization has taken this stuff very seriously.”

The NFL also reportedly fined Seattle’s Pete Carroll, Las Vegas’ Jon Gruden, Denver’s Vic Fangio and New Orleans’ Sean Payton and their teams for not being in compliance with mask-wearing rules during games.

Health experts agree that masks can help prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has resulted in the deaths of more than 200,000 in the United States.

NFL teams are tested daily for the coronavirus, but the league does not want anyone taking unnecessary risks – especially when the TV cameras are focused on high-profile individuals.

There is also likely an element of the league wanting to set a good example by showing it is taking mask wearing more seriously than many in the general U.S. population.

Since the opening of training camp, the 49ers had three players – running back Jeff Wilson, receiver Richie James and linebacker Fred Warner – spend time on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list. Players who go on the list either tested positive or were forced into quarantine after close contact with someone who tested positive.

Shanahan vowed to change his behavior and be more careful on the sideline during games in the future.

“Obviously, I can do a better job during the game of wearing it. I got the message, and I will do a better job,” Shanahan said. “But I don’t want to take away from the fact of how good our organization has done with this stuff, in the buildings, with all the players, how we traveled, the money we’ve put into it to make it safe.”