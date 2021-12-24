Kyle Shanahan visibly upset after Jimmy Garoppolo-Brandon Aiyuk incompletion

Shanahan visibly upset for Jimmy G, Aiyuk can't connect originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kyle Shanahan reacted like most 49ers fans watching the Thursday night clash against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

With under two minutes remaining in the third quarter, the 49ers went for it on fourth-and-6 at the Titans' 40-yard line. Needing to get to the 34-yard line, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk got open over the middle at the 37-yard line, but quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo couldn't complete the pass.

The ball sailed to Aiyuk's left and fell incomplete, resulting in a turnover on downs for the 49ers.

On the 49ers' sideline, Shanahan could be seen showing his frustration with the result of the play.

Kyle Shanahanâ€™s had enough pic.twitter.com/3Pg0RhVtDk — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) December 24, 2021

As NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco points out, it's not clear which player was to blame for the failed fourth-down conversion.

Hard to tell who was to fault for that fourth-down incomplete pass. Don't know if Brandon Aiyuk was supposed to sit down or keep running. Jimmy Garoppolo led him, as Aiyuk slowed down. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) December 24, 2021

The Titans took over and marched down the field for a go-ahead touchdown when quarterback Ryan Tannehill hit star wide receiver A.J. Brown for an 18-yard touchdown.

The good news for Garoppolo and Aiyuk is that they connected on a game-tying 2-yard touchdown pass with 2:20 remaining in regulation.

