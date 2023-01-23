Though quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is steadily recovering from his broken foot, the 49ers he’s not going to replace Brock Purdy as San Francisco’s starting quarterback in what little remains of the 2022 postseason.

But it’s still possible that Garoppolo could be an option to back up Purdy if the 49ers were to make it to Super Bowl LVII.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said something similar last week. But he reiterated the point on Monday, saying that Garoppolo was unlikely to be available for the NFC Championship Game against the Eagles. The quarterback did get back on the field for some light week late last week.

“X-ray tomorrow to see how things are going,” Shanahan said, via Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group. “I’d be very surprised if he was out there this week.”

Garoppolo has been out since suffering the foot injury against the Dolphins in Week 13. He completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 2,437 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Purdy has put up really solid numbers, going 5-0 as a starter in 2022. He completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,374 yards with 13 touchdowns and four INTs in his nine games with five starts.

Kyle Shanahan would be “very surprised” if Jimmy Garoppolo is available to play this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk