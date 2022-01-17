49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur didn’t have the warmest handshake after the Packers beat the 49ers 30-28 in Week Three, but there’s no bad feelings between the coaches heading into Saturday night’s divisional round game at Lambeau Field.

LaFleur was an assistant when Shanahan was the offensive coordinator in Houston, Washington, and Atlanta earlier in his career and the two men remain good friends while competing in the NFC. Shanahan called himself a fan of LaFleur’s on Monday, but added that he’s not going to be rooting for him this week.

“Matt’s my guy. Matt and I are totally good,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I was pissed after that game because of how the game just ended. That was a tough one. It took a while to get over. But we’re good. I talked to Matt a lot. He’s done a hell of a job this year. I’ve been real happy for him, but that stops this week.”

Saturday’s game will be the second time that the two coaches have met in the postseason. Shanahan’s 49ers beat LaFleur’s Packers 37-20 in the NFC Championship Game two years ago, but the Packers beat the Niners in each of the last two regular seasons.

Kyle Shanahan: I’ve been real happy for Matt LaFleur, but not this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk