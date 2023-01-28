Kyle Shanahan using Bucs’ NFC title upset vs. Eagles to inspire 49ers

Wow. Kyle Shanahan showed 49ers the January 2003 NFC title game — when Tampa Bay went into Philadelphia and closed Veterans Stadium with an emphatic road win (Ronde Barber 92-yard pick 6 sealed it). John Lynch was on that Tampa team and pacing in Shanahan's office while watching — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 27, 2023

This weekend, head coach Kyle Shanahan will hope to lead his San Francisco 49ers to a road upset of the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC title game, much like the one the Tampa Bay Buccaneers enjoyed 20 years ago.

In fact, Shanahan even used the film of Tampa Bay’s 27-10 win over the Eagles in 2003 to inspire his team during their preparations this week, according to David Lombardi of The Athletic.

Hall of Fame safety John Lynch, a key member of that Bucs team that went on to win Super Bowl XXXVII in dominant fashion, also happens to be the 49ers’ general manager.

Hey, whatever works.

