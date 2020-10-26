Kyle Shanahan updates 49ers injuries to Deebo Samuel, Jeff Wilson, Richie James

Shanahan updates 49ers injuries to Samuel, Wilson, James originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers expect wide receiver Deebo Samuel to miss the next two games with a hamstring strain, coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Samuel will miss the 49ers' game Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, and he is not likely to be back on the field when the team returns to action for Thursday game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 9.

Running back Jeff Wilson will be going on injured reserve later this week with a high left ankle sprain, Shanahan said. Any player who goes on IR is required to miss at least three games.

Wide receiver and return man Richie James is day-to-day with an ankle sprain.

Shanahan said he hopes running back Tevin Coleman (knee), nickel back K'Waun Williams (knee) and safeties Jimmie Ward (quadriceps) and Jaquiski Tartt (groin) will be available to play against the Seahawks. He said those decisions will likely not be known until later in the week after watching them practice.

Samuel sustained a left hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of the 49ers' 33-6 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Samuel missed the 49ers' first three games of the season after beginning the season on injured reserve as he recovered from surgery to repair a fractured left foot. He has 16 catches for 185 yards and one touchdown, while gaining 14 yards on six rushing attempts.

The 49ers have 14 players on injured reserve, though nickel back K'Waun Williams is expected to be cleared to return to practice this week after missing three games with a knee sprain.

Wilson, a third-year pro, had his best game in the NFL on Sunday with 112 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. He sustained his left ankle injury on a 7-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter. After leaving the field under his own power, he was taken to the 49ers' locker room on a cart.

James has appeared in three games after missing time after Week 1 with a hamstring injury. He has yet to catch a pass. He averaged 10 yards on two punt returns and 20.0 yards on three kickoff returns.

Wilson stepped into the role of the 49ers' lead running back on Sunday against the Patriots. Raheem Mostert (ankle) and Tevin Coleman (knee) are on injured reserve. Mostert will miss at least two more games. Coleman has not played since the 49ers' Week 2 game at the New York Jets.

The 49ers' only two healthy running backs are Jerick McKinnon and undrafted rookie JaMycal Hasty.

McKinnon is the 49ers' second-leading rusher with 210 yards and three touchdowns on 44 carries. He has a 4.8-yard rushing average. McKinnon has added 17 receptions for 117 yards and one interception.

Hasty has gained 103 yards on 20 attempts (5.2 average). He also has two catches for 25 yards.

The 49ers could promote running back Austin Walter from the practice squad. Walter spent training camp of 2019 with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie from Rice.