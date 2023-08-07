Kyle Shanahan unconcerned with Nick Bosa missing practice time

The 49ers would rather have Nick Bosa in training camp, practicing, than have him holding out. General Manager John Lynch even said eight days ago he doesn’t like one of the team's best players not working with the team.

But coach Kyle Shanahan doesn't expect the NFL defensive player of the year to report until a contract extension is worked out between the sides.

Shanahan is confident a deal will get done, and he's just as confident that when Bosa does get his contract signed and begins practicing that he will be in shape and ready to play.

“I don’t know if Bosa’s ever done a training camp, and he’s done pretty good,” Shanahan said Monday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. "It's a little different with D-linemen. Everybody wants people here, and you want to do that stuff, but it doesn't affect the team as much from the D-end standpoint. I have as much confidence in Nick as any player I've ever been around in terms of how he prepares and everything.

"I know they're going to get it right, both sides, and I'm excited for when I do see him."

The 49ers practice in Santa Clara again Tuesday before traveling to Las Vegas for joint practices with the Raiders on Thursday and Friday. The teams open their preseason schedules Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.