Kyle Shanahan turns Richard Sherman getting burnt into coaching tool

A video of 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin beating cornerback Richard Sherman off the line for a long gain during practice went viral this week and it led to many reactions about what it says about Sherman’s condition as he returns from a torn Achilles.

The video got notice inside the organization as well, but the takeaway wasn’t that Sherman may be missing something in his first season with the team. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk said that head coach Kyle Shanahan has used the play to make a coaching point about practicing aggressively and testing yourself on the field.

“Everybody saw the clip of Marquise and Richard in 1-on-1s and [Shanahan] used that as a coaching point,” Juszczyk said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “He didn’t get up there and bash on Sherman like ‘We paid you this much and you come out here and give us that?’ It was nothing like that. He actually complimented him because it was his very first rep in 1-on-1s since he’s been injured. and he didn’t hesitate. He was extremely aggressive on the line of scrimmage and, yeah, he got beat deep, but that’s what 1-on-1 are for.”

Juszczyk said he has incorporated the point into his own practice work by citing a play where an aggressive attempt to block linebacker Reuben Foster went awry thanks to a spin move by Foster.

Sherman’s own luck improved a bit on Tuesday. He faced off with Pierre Garçon and lost a couple of battles before intercepting Jimmy Garoppolo on a short pass.