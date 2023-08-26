Kyle Shanahan on Trey Lance: 'I still do believe in Trey'
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance, "I still do believe in Trey."
The Niners picked Sam Darnold over Lance to back up Brock Purdy.
Lance figures to get a lot of playing time on Friday night against the Chargers.
Sometimes, s*** happens. And in Lance's case, it's prevented him from getting many passing attempts and playing much meaningful football for over half a decade now.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Friday's Chargers at 49ers game.
Trey Lance's ugly performance in Sunday's preseason game shows something is still not clicking for the 49ers QB. And that's a problem for a player going into Year 3.
We've got a new twist in one of the NFL's most intriguing QB battles.
With their repeated injuries at quarterback, Kyle Shanahan said Thursday that he was in contact with Philip Rivers about stepping in late last season.
The 49ers drafted Trey Lance two years after Jimmy Garoppolo took the team to the Super Bowl.
Regardless of how Trey Lance responds to a challenge to be consistently accurate in the pocket, or how fast Sam Darnold can master the 49ers' scheme, Purdy is the guy.
