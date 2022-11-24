The 49ers lost quarterback Trey Lance in Week Two with a broken ankle. Lance has since found his way back to the team, as the injury has continued to heal.

Lance traveled with the 49ers to Mexico City for their game against the Cardinals. He also was present for the week of practice in Colorado, aimed at acclimating to the altitude in Mexico City.

“It was cool just getting him to travel with this for the first time out in Colorado, so him being in every meeting and being able to go all those places with us and have him on the Saturday night meeting, or in this case the Sunday night meeting, before the game so we can go over all the third downs and red zone stuff, so now he’s preparing like he’s playing except for everything on the field,” coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday regarding Lance.

Shanahan was asked about Lance’s current status, physically.

“I don’t think he’s running,” Shanahan said. “I know he is out of the boot, walking around well. I’m not sure exactly where he is at in that, but he’s not going real hard at it yet.”

Shanahan made it clear that, even as Lance recovers, they don’t expect him to be back for the postseason.

“I haven’t been told there’s a chance, so I think things would have to be pretty drastic,” Shanahan said. “We weren’t expecting that much from the beginning, I think he’s right on schedule with everything, but I’ve not been told there’s a chance.”

There’s a very good chance the 49ers will have a tough decision to make when 2023 rolls around. Lance will be entering the third year of his contract. Current starter Jimmy Garoppolo will be headed for free agency. What the 49ers eventually do then will undoubtedly be influenced by what they do over the balance of the current season.

Kyle Shanahan: Trey Lance is “right on schedule” in recovery from broken ankle originally appeared on Pro Football Talk