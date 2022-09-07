The 49ers became one of the latest NFL teams to reveal their captains for the 2022 season on Wednesday and their starting quarterback is not among them.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that defensive lineman Arik Armstead, defensive end Nick Bosa, tight end George Kittle, safety Jimmie Ward, linebacker Fred Warner, and tackle Trent Williams will serve as captains. It’s rare for a starting quarterback not to be a captain — the Seahawks and Browns are other exceptions this year — and Shanahan explained why he thinks Trey Lance fell just short of the number of votes needed to get the nod.

“I just didn’t want to put seven on there,” Shanahan said. “Deebo [Samuel] was eight. . . . We just wanted to go with six. They don’t allow eight to the coin toss, I don’t believe. It’s also his first year of starting for us. There’s not many rookies who end up being the captains. I know this is his second year, but he’s a rookie for us in terms of this is his first time being our starting quarterback.”

The list of players the 49ers selected fit the bill as established starters who have been part of the team’s core for multiple seasons. Should Lance do well enough to maintain his hold on the quarterback job in 2023, it seems likely he’ll be able to check that box off as well.

Kyle Shanahan on Trey Lance not being a captain: It’s his first year starting originally appeared on Pro Football Talk