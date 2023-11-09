Kyle Shanahan: Trevor Lawrence is a problem at any time

Two seasons ago, the 49ers beat the Jaguars 30-10 in Week 11 of quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s rookie year.

Urban Meyer was still Jacksonville's head coach at that point, which says a lot about the state of the team San Francisco beat.

But 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan still came away impressed with Lawrence that day. The respect for the young quarterback has only grown as the two teams meet again in Week 10.

"I think Trevor is one of the more talented quarterbacks in this league. He’s a problem at any time,” Shanahan said in his Wednesday press conference. “The height he has, the size he has in that pocket. He can make any throw and what he can do with his legs on any type of play, whether it’s a design run for him or just getting out of the pocket and doing off-schedule stuff.

“He’s always a problem.”

Lawrence has completed 68.3 percent of his passes this season for 1,935 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions. He's also rushed for 216 yards.

Having lost their last three games before the bye, the 49ers will have to keep Lawrence from being too much of a problem to get back in the win column on Sunday.