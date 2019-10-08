Kyle Shanahan: Too early to get excited about being undefeated

The 49ers are 4-0 after Monday night’s thumping of the Browns, but head coach Kyle Shanahan says this isn’t a time to celebrate.

Asked after the game what it means to him to be undefeated, Shanahan said he’s not getting excited just yet.

“It’s still early. We’ve played four games, one less than most people. If you tell me that at the end of the year, when the season’s over, you’ll see me celebrating pretty hard,” Shanahan said.

In his first two years as 49ers head coach, Shanahan started seasons 0-9 and 1-7. Starting his third season 4-0 may seem different, but Shanahan said he’ll handle it the same way, by not paying attention to the record and only paying attention to the next opponent.

The next opponent is the 3-2 Rams, in a game that suddenly looks like a huge one in the NFC West.