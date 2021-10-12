Kyle Shanahan thinks Jimmy Garoppolo will be ready for Week Seven

The 49ers don’t play this week, which is a good thing for a team with two quarterbacks who need some time to heal.

Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t play in Week Five because of a calf injury and Trey Lance is dealing with a knee sprain he suffered while playing in place of Garoppolo in Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said after that loss that “nothing’s changed” on the quarterback front and that Garoppolo remains the starter when he’s healthy enough to play.

During a Tuesday appearance on KNBR, Shanahan said he believes Garoppolo will be healthy enough to play in Week Seven against the Colts.

“I mean, he’s doing good,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebZone.com. “We’ll see when we get back [after the bye week]. I think he’ll be ready to go next week when we get back. That’s the plan. I know he’s doing a lot better now than he was last week.”

Shanahan said he won’t “set it in stone” because calf injuries can be “a little bit weird” while citing George Kittle‘s current injured reserve stint, but noted the two injuries aren’t the same while reiterating his hope for Garoppolo in Week Seven.

