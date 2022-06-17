The 49ers left little doubt about their assessment of quarterback Trey Lance‘s talent when they traded up to take him with the third overall pick in the 2021 draft, but talent alone isn’t always enough to make it in the NFL.

Lance’s rookie appearances showed that all of the components for success had not come together for him right out of the gate. At a recent State of the Franchise event, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged that those things don’t always come together while also explaining why the team believes the pieces will all fit for Lance.

“I think the biggest thing on Trey that everyone’s got to realize is he is younger,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “Trey’s got more horsepower inside of him than I think he even knows of, just from the whole talent, but also what he’s made of, how intelligent he is. I think he’s going to be able to overcome adversity. I do believe he’s going to be able to handle this pressure. It’s going to be hard, but that’s what the position is. There’s only so many people in this world that have the talent to be put in that spot, and there might be 32 of them, but there’s definitely not 32 of them who have the talent and who have the stuff inside that allows you to handle that position through the ups and downs and everything. I don’t care how good you are, people are going to come after you.”

The only test for Shanahan’s hypothesis about Lance’s ability to handle everything a successful NFL starter needs to handle is going to come on the field and the answer will go a long way toward whether 2022 is a successful year or not for the 49ers.

Kyle Shanahan: I think Trey Lance is going to be able to overcome adversity originally appeared on Pro Football Talk