Kyle Shanahan tells funny story as ball boy for Bryant Young, 1994 49ers

Shanahan shares funny story as ball boy for Young, 1994 Niners

Some memories last a lifetime -- just ask Kyle Shanahan.

When speaking with reporters on Saturday prior to training camp practice, the 49ers' head coach recalled a particularly wild story about his time as a ball boy with Hall of Famer Bryant Young and the rest of the 1994 49ers team.

Former 49ers defensive end Richard Dent once lost a golf club in a lake and Shanahan took it upon himself to fish it out and received a handsome reward for his efforts.

"Richard Dent gave one of the rookie receivers his golf club for some fishing derby putting thing. He dropped the golf club and it went in a lake and he offered someone $200 if they'd go find it the next day. So the next day I went over there with goggles and shoes and I went swimming in that nasty lake and got that golf club and got $200."

At the end of the day, Shanahan was able to find the golf club and snag himself $200 for his troubles.

"It was awesome," Shanahan said with a smile. "That was so cool ... that was as cool a thing to be around as I could remember."

Additionally, Shanahan raved about Young and how he was bound to be a Hall of Famer at some point in his career.

"[Young] is so deserving as a player and one of the most impressive people too," he said. Shanahan then continued to recount stories of how fun that 1994 49ers team was, even as a young child experiencing things like that for the first time."

Despite the memory almost being three decades old, Shanahan still remembers it fondly. If all goes well in the 2022 NFL season for the 49ers, fans will have memories that last a lifetime.

