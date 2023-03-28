Kyle Shanahan talks to Steve Wyche about 49ers' QB approach entering 2023
San Francisco 49ers Kyle Shanahan talks to NFL Network's Steve Wyche about the 49ers' quarterback approach entering 2023.
CEO Jed York said the 49ers would not change anything when thinking back on the decision to select Trey Lance No. 3 overall in 2021.
49ers receiver Deebo Samuel would like to switch from the No. 19 jersey he's worn for his first four NFL seasons.
Kyle Shanahan has been in regular communication with Trey Lance as the young quarterback prepares to return from a season-ending injury.
Brock Purdy did enough to win 49ers' starting job, and now it's a matter of whether Trey Lance can take advantage of offseason work.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
Lamar Jackson says he wants out of Baltimore. Here's what NFL teams are saying about the latest news regarding the longtime Ravens quarterback.
Why would the Falcons not pursue Lamar Jackson?
Do the Patriots have the financial resources and the trade capital to land Lamar Jackson? Amid the trade buzz surrounding the Ravens quarterback, here's an explainer of how Jackson-to-New England would work.
The money free agent quarterback Lamar Jackson is asking for is not too much for the Colts. But the guarantees on his contract might be. That’s the word from Colts owner Jim Irsay, who told reporters that the Colts are willing to pay Jackson a lot, but not to give him a fully guaranteed contract. [more]
From a new jersey number to one roster cutdown date, heres a breakdown of the rule changes that were -- and werent -- approved at the NFL owners meetings.
If Ezekiel Elliott doesn’t get signed soon, he may have to wait until after the 2023 NFL Draft to find NFL life after the Cowboys
Nick Sirianni spoke at length about Rashaad Penny, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott - then he got super pumped talking about another RB. By Reuben Frank
Chiefs coach Andy Reid talked about Eric Bieniemy’s departure, how long he celebrated the Super Bowl LVII victory and there was a viral moment about Jordan Love.
Cowboys veteran tackle Tyron Smith has missed more games (32) than he’s played (17) the past three seasons.
A six-time Pro Bowler with 99 career sacks, Calais Campbell would fill the Detroit Lions' biggest remaining need for a pass-rushing interior lineman
If you ask former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi, Bill Belichick made an important miscalculation last year that set the stage for a disappointing 2022 campaign.
The Chiefs played against Jordan Love when he spot started for the Packers in 2021, but clearly he didn't leave an impression on Andy Reid.
Less than a year after crying live on air when hanging up his microphone on US TV, Sir Nick Faldo has been coaxed back into the booth by Sky Sports to commentate on next week’s Masters for his home audience.
Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam spoke with a small group of Northeast Ohio media, including the Beacon Journal, and touched on a number of topics.
After nine years, the Raiders have a new quarterback. They released longtime signal-caller Derek Carr in February and signed Jimmy Garoppolo earlier this month to start fresh at the position. But as Las Vegas let Carr go, the team’s owner had a message for him. “I apologized to him for not getting it done,” Davis [more]