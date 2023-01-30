Kyle Shanahan talks QB injuries in 49ers' NFC Championship loss vs. Eagles
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan talks about the injuries to the quarterback position in the 49ers' NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
#Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney is questionable to return against the #Bengals with an ankle injury.
Kellen Moore's final game as Cowboys offensive coordinator was a disappointing 19-12 divisional round playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
During the NFC Championship Game, Philadephia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni's challenge succeeds while 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan misses a huge opportunity to throw the red flag.
Former Penn State running back Miles Sanders scored the first and the game-winning TD in the NFC championship game.
The Eagles wore down the 49ers to reach the Super Bowl, where their MVP candidate quarterback's shoulder and effectiveness are shaping up to be a story.
The wait for a touchdown at Arrowhead Stadium will go on a little longer. Bengals kicker Evan McPhearson hit a 30-yard field goal with 8:36 to play in the first half to provide Cincinnati with its first points of the game. The Chiefs have kicked a pair of field goals and lead 6-3. The Bengals’ [more]
Keep track of all the news, notes and events surrounding the AFC championship game between the Bengals and Chiefs.
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy addressed the injury sustained by the rookie quarterback in the 49ers' loss to the Eagles.
After just one season in Tuscaloosa, Tyler Steen is beginning to gain some first-round buzz ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.
Though it is not official, DeMeco Ryans is expected to be hired as the next head coach for the Houston Texans
Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr are among the New York Jets' quarterback targets entering the offseason, according to two reports Sunday.
The Eagles defeated the 49ers 31-7 thanks to four rushing touchdowns to reach the Super Bowl for first time since 2017 season.
The Green Bay Packers prefer to move on from Aaron Rodgers, a potential Jets trade target, according to a new report Sunday.
The 49ers were onto another quarterback early in Sunday's game.
These three aspects of their game played a role in the #49ers' loss to the #Eagles in the NFC Championship Game
While 49ers should be commended for reaching NFC title game with QB3 Brock Purdy, a rookie, the offseason presents questions on their QB future.
After 56 minutes of frustrating 49ers football, Trent Williams had seen enough.
NFL Twitter lost its mind watching the end of the 49ers' bizarre loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
In some ways it was the game everyone expected, in others it was the game no one predicted, but the Eagles beat the 49ers and now they're headed back to the Super Bowl. By Adam Hermann
The Bengals-Chiefs AFC championship game trash talk is getting embarrassing.