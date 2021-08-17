Kyle Shanahan switches up game day attire, ditches 'Shanahat'

Why Shanahan will no longer wear superstitious 'Shanahat' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

For those of you who care, Kyle Shanahan will not be wearing a hat on the sidelines this upcoming season.

And I know what you're thinking, but no, it's not a slow news day. This is big news. Some of you really care about his hat rotation.

For context:

Kyle Shanahan's 49ers hat looks like he made it on CustomInk but accidentally uploaded the icon-sized image of the team logo from Google pic.twitter.com/XJqY3Bnxfr — Tom Dehlin (@tdehlin90) October 8, 2019

#49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is not back in the red hat, as he said this week. However, he has switched it up. Tonight's hat is black with the red logo on it instead of the gray he's been wearing. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) October 18, 2020

#49ers Kyle Shanahan going to his third-string hat choice tonight:

Red with the 1990s Griswold script — Cam Inman (@CamInman) November 6, 2020

The red 49ers cap originally took the internet by storm due to the hilarious proportions between the hat itself and the tiny black logo.

Plenty of jokes were made, but ultimately Shanahan (with the red hat) more closely resembled a long-lost cousin to Mario and Luigi.

With the success the 49ers had in 2019, Shanahan's hat became a superstition that would eventually be embraced by his own wife.

"My wife will not let me (change it)," Shanahan stated before the NFC Championship Game during the 2019 playoffs. "I wore a red hat earlier in the year, and now she's so superstitious that if I take that off, I may lose." (h/t 49ers Webzone)

After a disastrous 2020 season, Shanahan has decided to make a change for the better.

"No, no hat," Shanahan revealed shortly after the 49ers' preseason loss to the Chiefs. "I wore it all the time when we [went to] a Super Bowl. Then it didn't go as well last year, so I don't want to have to do anything. So hopefully, we're not evaluating it each week, but thanks for asking."

There you have it, the "Shanahat" is no more.

Whether the 49ers return to their winning ways or if they continue to struggle for a second straight season, this superstition doesn't seem to be going anywhere.

