Kyle Shanahan would be 'surprised' if Deebo Samuel misses 49ers training camp

Why Shanahan would be 'surprised' if Deebo misses 49ers camp

As the 49ers get ready to open their 2022 NFL training camp this week, Deebo Samuel’s situation in the Bay remains unclear.

After Samuel’s trainer posted a video to social media hinting that Samuel was “about to get paid,” the 49ers Faithful pondered if both sides finally agreed on a contract extension. But that notion was put to rest after NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported last week that there’s no sign that any big news regarding an extension is coming.

Still, head coach Kyle Shanahan has high hopes that the wide receiver will participate in drills at training camp, which opens Tuesday in Santa Clara.

“I think so, but really, I don’t really sit there and try to guess,” Shanahan told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami on “The TK Show” on Monday. “The only reason I have to think about it is because if I ever do a podcast or anything I’ve got to be ready for someone to ask me that question.

“I think that’s going to take care of itself, all of it. The days of holding out and stuff are a little bit different now because players, regardless what the team decides later, they always have to pay that back, so it doesn’t make much sense for those guys. I’d be surprised if that happened.”

After Samuel caught the 49ers, and the rest of the NFL world, off guard by requesting a trade back in April, the 49ers have been working toward signing him to a long-term deal.

Things seemed to be trending in a positive direction after Samuel was seen training in San Jose earlier last week.

And to Shanahan’s point, Samuel would lose money if he doesn’t show up and even partially participate like he did for mandatory minicamp. So things are looking hopeful, at the very least, for Samuel, the 49ers and fans.

Shanahan certainly believes so.

“What I do know is I’m not worried about it not getting done,” Shanahan said. “I feel very confident that Deebo’s going to be on our team this year and he’s going to be here for many years after. I do believe he’ll get a deal. I know that they’re working on it right now. Our upstairs with John [Lynch] and Paraag [Marathe], I know they’ve been through negotiations with [Samuel’s agent] Tory [Dandy].

“So that’s something that I know they’ve been doing the last couple weeks, but that’s also something that that’s my time to really stay out of it. I think they’ll get something done sooner rather than later, but there is no timeline and I’m not really concerned about it right now. It’s all going to work out.”

Samuel is coming off an incredible 2021 campaign in which he caught 77 passes for 1405 yards, and rushed for 365 yards on 59 carries to earn his first All-Pro selection.

And if things work out between him and the 49ers, his 2022 campaign is set to be even more impressive.

