Kyle Shanahan still expects 49ers to trade Jimmy Garoppolo before 2022 season

SANTA CLARA -- Do not expect the 49ers to make an official announcement to reveal the identity of their starting quarterback.

A year ago, coach Kyle Shanahan declined to confirm Jimmy Garoppolo would be the 49ers’ starter.

Shanahan, through stubbornness or any other reason, has already said he will not make an announcement this year, either.

But it became even more obvious on Tuesday that everyone around the team expects Trey Lance to take over.

After all, Shanahan said he does not even expect Garoppolo to be with the 49ers this season.

"I expect at sometime, most likely, he’ll be traded but, who knows,” Shanahan said. “That’s not a guarantee. It went on hold when it (surgery) happened. When he’s healthy we’ll see what happens.”

If the 49ers are unable to trade Garoppolo after he is cleared for football activity, then the organization will have a decision to make.

If Garoppolo remains with the 49ers this season, he will be owed a base salary of $24.2 million.

All signs point to Lance taking over as the starter. The 49ers traded up to No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft to select the player the 49ers envision as their quarterback of the future.

Lance is taking the bulk of the practice snaps. He completed 15 of 17 passes during the 7-on-7 session of Tuesday’s practice, which was open to the media.

Garoppolo remains on the 49ers’ 90-man offseason roster but he continues to rehab from shoulder surgery in Southern California.

The 49ers expected to be able to trade Garoppolo in March, but all options fell through once Garoppolo decided to undergo shoulder surgery in March. He is approximately 11 weeks into an estimated 16-week period of rehabilitation.

