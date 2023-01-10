Kyle Shanahan spells out Brock Purdy's mentality for 49ers' do-or-die playoffs

Shanahan spells out Purdy's mentality for 49ers' playoff run originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — Everything changes this week for the 49ers. But the priority for coach Kyle Shanahan is to make sure that nothing changes.

As rookie Brock Purdy prepares for his first NFL playoff game, Shanahan does not want anyone -- especially his young quarterback -- to overthink the importance of the game.

Sure, it’s an important game. Everybody knows that. And that’s why the 49ers are sticking to their same schedule and routine.

“Nothing’s different than any other game,” Shanahan said.

Purdy will make his sixth NFL start on Saturday when the 49ers face the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC playoffs wild-card round.

San Francisco enters the postseason on a 10-game winning streak, and Purdy's play has given him a late-season boost in conversation for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Shanahan is not asking any more or less of Purdy this week than the previous games since the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft became the 49ers' starter.

“I know if we lose, our season is over,” Shanahan said. “That’s the only difference.”

Purdy entered the 49ers’ lineup in Week 13 when starter Jimmy Garoppolo was injured. At that point the 49ers had not wrapped up the NFC West title or a spot in the playoffs.

“Our mentality is that we’ve been playing playoff games for a long time, and the pressure is always on,” Shanahan said.

Purdy was a four-year starter at Iowa State, where he played in four bowl games. He is accustomed to playing in big games, though this game is at a greater level with higher stakes.

“Brock takes that into every game, and this game, if you want to sit and think about all of the outside stuff, I’m sure you could psych yourself out,” Shanahan said.

Story continues

“Once you get on the field, there is absolutely nothing different. So whether it’s a playoff game, whether it’s a Super Bowl, all you can do is control the athletic sporting event that you’re involved in. Don’t make it more than that.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast