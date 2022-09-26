Kyle Shanahan shoulders blame for egregious Jimmy Garoppolo safety

Shanahan takes blame for putting Jimmy G in 'bad spot' on safety originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kyle Shanahan shouldered some of the blame on the play that might have been the difference in the 49ers' 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football at Empower Field at Mile High.

Midway through the third quarter with the 49ers leading 7-3, a San Francisco drive that began at their own 1-yard line resulted in an untimely safety when Jimmy Garoppolo stepped out the back of the endzone after facing pressure up the middle.

Garoppolo's subsequent pass was intercepted and would have been returned for a pick-six if not for the safety.

While Garoppolo has nobody to blame but himself for stepping out the back of the endzone, the 49ers coach took some of the heat for putting his quarterback in that position in the first place.

Shanahan says he put Jimmy G in a tough situation on the play that ended in a safety pic.twitter.com/LEJyNUWoNQ — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 26, 2022

"I mean, that was a tough situation I put him in, that unblocked guy coming," Shanahan told reporters postgame. "Wish we'd have time for the big play and could have ditched it, but it was a tough situation."

Let's just call it a team effort, in the worst way possible.

The play ultimately swung the momentum of the game, which resulted in the 49ers losing to the Broncos by a point. If not for the safety, the 49ers might have escaped Denver with a win.

