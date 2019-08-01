Kyle Shanahan shared his view of 49ers with Jalen Hurd during Senior Bowl

Three months before Baylor wide receiver Jalen Hurd became a member of the 49ers as a third-round draft pick, he received some insight into the organization from coach Kyle Shanahan.

Hurd, who was recovering from a knee procedure, attended the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, but did not practice or participate in the game. Hurd received some quality one-on-one time with Shanahan, as shown on the 49ers' in-house production, "Brick by Brick," which debuted Wednesday evening on 49ers.com.

An early scene in Part 1 of the series, shows Shanahan and Hurd talking while the South team is going through a practice at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Shanahan tells Hurd he likes the compatibility he has with general manager John Lynch and CEO Jed York.

Shanahan: "That's why I'm glad I'm where I'm at. I'm with a GM, owner, people who you can talk to, people who aren't just going to read an article and think that's what it is. But not every place is like that."

Hurd: "I can see how a lot of places, the GM and the head coach might not be on the same page."

Shanahan: "Oh, yeah, totally. That's what I mean. John and I came in together. We did this together."

Hurd: "That's cool.

Shanahan: "It's just tough. ... You hope everyone's agenda is the same and you have the same intentions, but when (expletive deleted) goes bad, people are also trying to survive and not have to move their family and get fired. And when the owner wants to know which one of yours fault is it, sometimes people start to have different opinions.

"But when you know, hey, we're either going to win together or go down together, it makes it much smoother. But you got to have the right people to do that. You can't just say we're going to do that. It takes certain type of people. Lynch is that type of guy."

