Associated Press

Trey Lance's bid to be the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback was a bit of a rollercoaster Sunday night, but the rookie rebounded from a rough start to keep his hopes alive. Lance, the third overall pick in April's draft, threw two touchdown passes in a 15-10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Lance played six series during the second and third quarters and finished 8 of 14 for 102 yards and an interception.