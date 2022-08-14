Kyle Shanahan sees Trey Sermon's development in 49ers preseason opener

Shanahan notices Sermon's progress in preseason opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers run game had a slow start on Friday night but coach Kyle Shanahan thought it was a step in the right direction.

Shanahan has always prioritized the run game and since becoming the 49ers' head coach, he has had a different back lead the team in rushing yards each season.

The head coach and general manager John Lynch spent a third-round draft pick on Trey Sermon in 2021 and hoped he would become the franchise ball carrier of the future, but the Ohio State product got off to a slow start in his rookie season.

In the club’s 28-21 win over the Green Bay Packers in their preseason debut, Sermon carried the ball six times and gained 11 yards — a 1.8-yard per carry average, but the coach was not discouraged.

“Yeah, I was real happy with Trey,” Shanahan said. “There were things that we wanted him to improve on from last year. He's shown that in training camp every single day that he's got the opportunity to, and I thought he did the same thing last night.

“I didn't think he had any really good looks that he should have got more on, but he didn't hesitate. He hit the whole hard and I thought he did a real good job with his opportunities.”

The 49ers closed out Friday night with 32 carries for 116 yards giving them a 3.6 yard per carry average. JaMycal Hasty and Ty Davis-Price lead the group with 36 yards a piece. While Shanahan admitted there were mistakes made on the field, he thought the group did a “decent job” in the run game.

The ground game also cannot be at its full potential without the starting offensive line on the field. All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams sat out of the game and right tackle Mike McGlinchey was only seen on the field for one series.

As the interior of the offensive starts to become solidified, the run game should also start to become more productive. Sermon and the entire running backs group will benefit. After the game Sermon shared he has not yet reached his potential.

Story continues

“Could have done a little bit more,” Sermon said after the game. “I felt like it was an okay night. I definitely could have done better. I just feel like I have a chip on my shoulder and that’s just my mentality.”

Sermon will have more opportunities to show he is capable of being the lead back for the 49ers while Elijah Mitchell nurses a hamstring injury and Jeff Wilson Jr. is excused for a personal matter. Sermon will likely be running with the 1s in team drills when practice resumes on Sunday afternoon.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast