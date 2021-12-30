What Kyle Shanahan has seen from Trey Lance before Texans game

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dalton Johnson
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

What Shanahan has seen from Lance before 49ers play Texans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Rookie quarterback Trey Lance could go from holding a clipboard to starting under center this Sunday for the 49ers at Levi's Stadium in a game against the Houston Texans that is full of playoff implications. 

Everything changes, but everything remains the same for the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. At least that's why his head coach says. 

“No, I wouldn’t say he is doing extra work," Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday to reporters. "He's been preparing like he's going to start every week, so he's kind of developed a routine throughout this year that it's no different for him whether he is the backup or the starter."

Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo sustained a Grade 3 UCL sprain in his right throwing thumb during the 49ers' 20-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans one week ago. Garoppolo is confident he can play through the pain this Sunday, but walked off the practice field Wednesday before the team throwing session began. 

If Garoppolo can't go, Lance would start his second career game as a pro. He hasn't attempted a pass in a game since he started the 49ers' Week 5 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Lance started for an injured Garoppolo weeks ago and completed 15 of his 29 pass attempts for 192 yards. He didn't throw a touchdown and was intercepted once. 

Lance also led the 49ers in rushing yards against Arizona with 89 yards on 16 carries. 

Shanahan knows he can't expect the 21-year-old to be perfect if he does start this Sunday, but he does believe we'll see an improved QB. 

"He'll get more playing time, more practice this week, and if he plays, he'll get a whole other game, and I'm sure it won't be perfect," Shanahan said. "But I think he's been doing a better job in all areas the more he has gotten practice in.”

RELATED: Warner pep talk might have helped 49ers rookie QB Lance evolve

Start or sit, Lance is sticking to what he knows best: His routine. 

"I think he's excited because he sees, early in the week, that he's got a chance, a possibility of starting, and he gets to definitely start a practice today. I know he is excited for that, but his routine's the same," Shanahan said.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

Recommended Stories

  • Trey Lance possibly starting as QB vs. Texans has 49ers 'excited'

    Laken Tomlinson had nothing but good things to say about Trey Lance.

  • Ravens sign Patrick Mekari to three-year extension

    The Ravens have locked up one of their starting offensive linemen for the next few years. Baltimore announced on Thursday that the club has signed Patrick Mekari to a three-year extension, keeping him under contract through the 2024 season. Mekari was slated to become a restricted free agent in March. “Pat is an easy decision,” [more]

  • As he returns home for Orange Bowl, Georgia’s James Cook makes it known: ‘I’m not done yet’

    For four years with the Georgia Bulldogs, James Cook has worked his way up the depth chart, fighting, scratching and competing for every carry he could get in an always-deep running back room.

  • Top streamers in fantasy football for Week 17 championships

    Here are your top streaming options in fantasy football for Week 17 championships.

  • 'The Shonited States of America': Shohei Ohtani is the US' favorite baseball player

    The Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani was the most searched Baseball Reference player page in nearly half of the United States. Showtime fever: A graphic illustrating the results of a Baseball Reference study shows that Ohtani has the most popular player page in 24 states, with noticeably dominance of the West Coast. The official Twitter account of the comprehensive baseball statistics site posted the graphic on Dec. 16 with the caption: “With 100% of the precincts reporting, we can confirm that the US has Shohei Ohtani fever.”

  • NFL DFS Bargains Week 17

    Renee Miller checks out a few good ways to save your salary cap for Week 17 NFL DFS (Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Roger Goodell joins the Manningcast on Monday night

    After an extended break, Peyton and Eli Manning return for the final Monday night game of the season, when the Steelers host the Browns for what will be Ben Roethlisberger‘s final regular-season home game. The Mannings will be joined by the man whose name is on every football. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. For Goodell, it’s [more]

  • ‘Real Time With Bill Maher’ Season 20 Gets HBO Premiere Date & Promo

    HBO has set a date for the return of Real Time With Bill Maher. The politically-focused late-night talk show will premiere its landmark 20th season on January 21 at 10 PM ET/PT (with a replay at 12:30 AM). Maher signed a deal with the WarnerMedia-owned premium cable network earlier this year to keep the show […]

  • 49ers Jimmy Garoppolo hopes to play despite injured thumb

    It remains unclear if he will be able to start at quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers this week. Garoppolo played through the injury during a loss last Thursday night at Tennessee and planned to test out the thumb on Wednesday in hopes he would be able to play for the 49ers (8-7) on Sunday against Houston when they have a chance to clinch a playoff spot. “Christmas made it feel a little better, I’ll say," Garoppolo said.

  • Executive of the Year: Tony Xu, DoorDash CEO and co-founder

    It was Stanford University’s first home football game of 2013 and the phones of DoorDash’s four student co-founders were blowing up with calls from angry customers. The nascent food-delivery company Tony Xu and the others had founded in their dorm rooms three months earlier was weeks away from running out of cash — and it was running out of chances. Seven years later — about a month into the pandemic shutdown in April 2020 — Xu, now the company’s CEO, had to make a similar call, this one on a far grander scale.

  • Safety bill prompted by Bradenton soldier's training death becomes law

    Army Specialist Nicholas Panipinto died in 2019 in a military training accident.

  • NFL betting: Jimmy Garoppolo, Carson Wentz are market movers in Week 17

    Taking a look at the early week line movement for Week 17 of the NFL season.

  • How Rich Are Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and More Big-Name 2021 NFL Stars?

    Tom Brady won six Super Bowl championships over 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, then repeated his magic in 2020 in his first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With seven Super Bowl titles, Brady himself has won more of the big games than any one NFL franchise, and after turning 44 in August, he shows no signs of slowing down. Provided he starts at least one game in the 2022 season, he will be the oldest person ever to start a game as a quarterback in the NFL, surpassing Steve DeBerg, who was 44 years and 279 days old on Oct. 25, 1998, when he started for the Atlanta Falcons.

  • Russia extends production of COVID-19 drug remdesivir without patent for a year

    The Russian government extended on Thursday its approval for drugmaker Pharmasyntez to produce a generic version of U.S. anti-COVID-19 drug remdesivir without a patent for one year, citing the need to protect its citizens. Pharmasyntez asked the Kremlin to allow it to produce a generic version of U.S. COVID-19 drug remdesivir in November 2020 without consent from U.S. company Gilead Sciences that holds the patent. Russia's Supreme Court in May rejected a lawsuit from Gilead Sciences that challenged the decision to let Pharmasyntez develop and market remdesivir.

  • Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes explain Chiefs’ adjustments against shell coverages

    Here's what #Chiefs HC Andy Reid and QB Patrick Mahomes had to say about recent improvements against specific shell coverages. | from @TheJohnDillon

  • Cliff Avril chides Seahawks fans for wanting change after ‘one bad season out of 10’

    Count former Seattle defensive end Cliff Avril among those who think that would be a bad idea.

  • George Kittle's funny reason for Deebo Samuel's breakout 49ers season

    George Kittle provides a hilarious reason as to why Deebo Samuel broke out this season for the 49ers.

  • Cowboys explain danger of Cardinals QB Kyler Murray in 13 seconds

    The Cowboys host Arizona in a matchup of NFC playoff contenders with seeding implications. “This is a week to make a statement," Micah Parsons said.

  • Philip Rivers was on Christmas vacation when Colts called

    The Colts reached out to Philip Rivers, who was on Christmas vacation with his family.

  • Rodgers says he won't drag out offseason decision on future

    Aaron Rodgers says he won’t drag out any offseason decisions regarding his future with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers, 38, said he would make a decision after talking to his loved ones as well as team officials such as CEO/President Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball. “I’m just savoring this year as much as anything,” Rodgers said Wednesday.