Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay lead favorites for 2021 NFL Coach of the Year

Shanahan, McVay lead favorites for 2021 Coach of the Year originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Kevin Stefanski won the 2020 NFL Coach of the Year after helping the Cleveland Browns secure their first winning record since 2007 and ending the NFL’s longest active playoff drought, which dated back to 2002.

Despite trailing Buffalo’s Sean McDermott and Miami’s Brian Flores in NFL Coach of the Year odds on the board in February, Stefanski beat out both coaches to win the award.

Will Stefanski or Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay win their second Coach of the Year award, or will a new face like Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley take the crown in his first year at the helm?

Here are the odds for the 2021 NFL Coach of the Year from PointsBet Sportsbook.

Who is the favorite to win 2021 NFL Coach of the Year?

PointsBet pegs Stefanski to repeat as coach of the year in 2021. The Browns head coach opens as a +1200 favorite, ahead of McVay and San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. Staley and Flores round out the top five, with Colts head coach Frank Reich at the sixth-best odds and McDermott with the seventh-best odds.

Coach Odds Kevin Stefanski +1200 Sean McVay +1500 Kyle Shanahan +1500 Brandon Staley +1500 Brian Flores +1500 Frank Reich +1500 Sean McDermott +1800 Arthur Smith +1800 Andy Reid +1800 Robert Saleh +1800 Bill Belichick +2000 Sean Payton +2200 Bruce Arians +2200 John Harbaugh +2200 Joe Judge +2500 Vic Fangio +2500 Mike Zimmer +2500 Matt Nagy +2500 Mike Vrabel +2500 Ron Rivera +3000 Pete Carroll +3000 Matt LaFleur +3000 Mike McCarthy +3000 Matt Rhule +3300 Urban Meyer +3300 Mike Tomlin +3300 Kliff Kingsbury +3300 Jon Gruden +4000 Dan Campbell +5000 Nick Sirianni +5000 Zac Taylor +6600 David Culley +8000

