Kyle Shanahan says Trey Lance could be 49ers' QB 'very soon'

Shanahan says Lance could become 49ers' QB1 'very soon' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kyle Shanahan has remained adamant that when he and the 49ers' coaching staff believe Trey Lance is ready to be the starting quarterback, a move will be made. Until then, Jimmy Garoppolo remains in the role as long as he is healthy.

During a KNBR appearance on Friday morning, Shanahan expanded on Lance's development and why he has not yet taken Garoppolo's spot. Although he repeated many of the same thoughts he has maintained throughout the season, Shanahan did indicate that progress is going in the right direction and the 49ers could be inserting Lance into the starting lineup "very soon."

"I'm as eager for that as everyone else is," Shanahan said Friday. "There's no hidden agenda here to not play the guy that we committed a ton to, but my biggest commitment, no matter what the pressure is, no matter what anyone says is that we're going to do it when it's right for Trey and when it's right for our team. And we don't think it's that moment yet, could be very soon."

Shanahan also indicated that Lance likely would have been the starter for the 49ers' Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts if he had been healthy. However, his knee issue set back his development and Shanahan clearly wants to see more before naming Lance the starter.

Jimmy Garoppolo looked good in his hometown return to Chicago, but struggled along with every other player on the roster in the disappointing loss to the short-handed Arizona Cardinals.

The 49ers remain on the periphery of the NFC playoff race, but face a strong Los Angeles Rams team in Week 10 that has added Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. midseason.

Shanahan said there always is a package in the weekly set of plays for Lance, but the rookie has not seen the field since his lone start for the injured Garoppolo in Week 5.

We will see if "very soon" means next week, the week after or until the 49ers are eliminated from playoff contention. But Shanahan clearly is not adjusting his declaration of not pushing Lance into the starting role until he is 100 percent ready.

