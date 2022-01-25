Kyle Shanahan says openness about Jimmy Garoppolo's future benefits 49ers

Shanahan says openness about Garoppolo's future benefits 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers were up-front from the beginning with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The beginning being, of course, March 26, when Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier called 49ers general manager John Lynch to officially accept the terms of the blockbuster trade.

The 49ers decided to move up to the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to select a quarterback. That player turned out to be Trey Lance, who started two games as a rookie while serving as Garoppolo's backup.

From that point in the offseason, Garoppolo knew the clock was ticking on his time with the organization.

The 49ers, Garoppolo and his teammates have never shied away from the situation.

How much has that helped Garoppolo and the 49ers throughout this season?

“A ton,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan answered on Monday. “That is the reality we're at. It's been that way for a while since we made that trade and the more that we all can accept it and know it and not beat around the bush, the easier it is to go on with your jobs.

“And that's what we've all done and we've all enjoyed each other as people, we all respect the hell of each other in our profession.”

The 49ers advanced to the NFC Championship Game with a 13-10 victory over the top-seeded Green Bay Packers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs at Lambeau Field. The 49ers will face the Los Angeles Rams for the right to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

The last time the 49ers traveled to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood to face the Rams, veteran fullback Kyle Juszczyk approached Garoppolo in the locker room to acknowledge it was the last regular-season game they would share as 49ers teammates.

Everyone has been open and honest about the situation surrounding Garoppolo, who will surely be the subject of trade discussions in the offseason.

“And I think it's just allowed everyone to move on and be themselves,” Shanahan said of openness of the organization and Garoppolo.

“And I think throughout the year, that's allowed him to get better, it's allowed our team to get better, it's allowed me to get better and focus on what we should focus on and just trying to be as good at our jobs as we can.”

