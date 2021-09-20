Kyle Shanahan says Jimmy Garoppolo's footwork best with 49ers

Shanahan says Jimmy G's footwork is best since joining 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers' offense struggled in the first half of Sunday's win over the Philadelphia Eagles, going three-and-out on the first three possessions of the game. Garoppolo hasn't gone down the field much through the first two weeks, and has drawn some criticism as many of his throws have been close to the line of scrimmage.

But coach Kyle Shanahan contradicted those who have questioned Garoppolo's footwork while speaking to reporters on Monday.

"Jimmy, with the way he throws and the torque he has in his upper body, he's almost just like a jug machine," Shanahan said. "He can sit there flat-footed and just throw completely from his core with the way his upper body turns and the way his hip turns. He can make almost every throw.

"But Jimmy, as far as his footwork, I think his is the most consistent, the best he's been at it since I've been with him.”

Shanahan did point out a throw from Garoppolo that nearly turned into a pick-six by the Eagles, but was negated by Deebo Samuel breaking it up.

Quarterback controversy has been one of the underlying themes of the 49ers' season so far, as the glimpses of No. 3 overall draft pick Trey Lance have many fans clamoring for a change at the position.

The 49ers have thrown cold water on the battle between the two, with Shanahan continuing to indicate that he will open up the competition when he feels Lance is ready.

As long as the 49ers are winning, and Garoppolo is healthy and performing well, he likely will remain QB1.

Garoppolo will face a team he and the 49ers have performed quite well against in Week 3, as the Green Bay Packers roll into town for the home opener at Levi's Stadium.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast