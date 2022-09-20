Kyle Shanahan says Jimmy Garoppolo 'still handsome' after win vs. Seahawks

Shanahan jokes that Jimmy G 'still handsome' after 49ers win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was complimentary of Jimmy Garoppolo's job in San Francisco's 27-7 win against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium following Trey Lance's season-ending ankle injury.

In particular, Shanahan thought Garoppolo did a "real good job" off the bench and made some key throws in the rain for the 49ers.

"Especially, it was tough when we lost our run game a little bit there in the third, early fourth because it was a little tougher to throw there when the rain started coming," Shanahan told reporters postgame. "But I'm real proud of Jimmy and how he came in and was ready for the moment and helped us get a win."

Moreover, when Shanahan was asked if Garoppolo looked different or displayed any rust from the lack of reps, the former dropped this gem.

"No, he looks good, still handsome," Shanahan said. "Doing good."

Despite being away from the team for most of the preseason -- as he worked with the team to figure out his future -- Garoppolo looked good in the 49ers' home opener. The 30-year-old completed 13 of his 24 attempts for 154 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.

The 49ers also looked more confident, with many anonymous San Francisco players claiming the team already looks better with Garoppolo under center.

With Garoppolo and the 49ers looking good after only one game, it remains to be seen if the team can go undefeated the rest of the way.

At any rate, expect the 49ers and Garoppolo to keep looking good as they prepare for their Week 3 matchup against the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.

