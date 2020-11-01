Kyle Shanahan says DK Metcalf reminds him of Falcons' Julio Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan knows DK Metcalf is one of the league’s elite.

The second-year wideout has quickly come up through the ranks after establishing a sizzling connection with star quarterback Russell Wilson. The QB-WR duo has served up 12 touchdowns through 22 regular-season games and DK is grinding his way to becoming a historically great receiver.

Ahead of the Seahawks-49ers Week 8 matchup at 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday, San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan had heaps of praise for the 22-year-old Seahawks receiver, comparing him to seven-time Pro Bowler Julio Jones.

[Subscribe to the Talkin’ Seahawks Podcast with host Joe Fann]

[RELATED: Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf 'looks like Julio Jones out there']

"As a rookie last year, he was unbelievable," Shanahan said of Metcalf earlier this week, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. "He's only better this year. DK is just different than everyone. I mean, not everyone; the guy he reminds me of is Julio. The way he runs. The way his body is. The way he lowers his head and comes off the ball. His stride. His arm pump. His physicality...

Julio is the top of everybody to me. And just to be able to be mentioned with him shows you the type of freak he is.

- Kyle Shanahan on DK Metcalf

There’s no denying the fact Metcalf has a plethora of freakish qualities similar to that of Jones.

He will dart past you with his 4.33 speed, run after you at 22.64 mph with his daunting 6-4 frame, and make you say “how in the world did he do that,” when witnessing his insane leaps above the goal post or unreal touchdown catches.

Metcalf, who fell to 64th overall in the second round before hearing his name called by the Seahawks, burst on the scene as a rookie with 58 passes for 900 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie. Through six games thus far in his sophomore campaign, Metcalf has 24 receptions for 519 yards and five touchdowns.

Shanahan, who served as the Falcons offensive coordinator for two seasons, witnessed Jones as he caught 136 passes for 1,871 yards and eight touchdowns in 2015. Jones has a six-season streak of no fewer than 1,394 receiving yards.

While Metcalf isn’t quite on Jones’ level yet, Shanahan knows he has the potential to get there. And that’s scary for the 49ers, who will have to face Metcalf and the Seahawks for years to come.

“He’s not there, yet,” Shanahan said of Metcalf. “Julio has been doing it for a while, but there aren’t many guys you can put in that category who have that physical type of gift that he has.

“And, also, just watching him play, he’s picked up that mentality. He’s tough. He goes hard every play. He blocks. He comes off the ball and never takes a play off. Reminds me a lot of Julio.”

[RELATED: How to watch: Seahawks vs. 49ers in Week 8]