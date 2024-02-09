Advertisement

Kyle Shanahan says Brock Purdy has had "a hell of a week" in Super Bowl practice

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
·1 min read

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan is loving what he's seeing from quarterback Brock Purdy ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

“He’s had a hell of a week,” Shanahan told pool reporter Nicki Jhabvala. “Brock’s pumped up.”

Shanahan has liked his players’ attention to detail during a week when potential distractions abound.

“I think it’s been great,” Shanahan said. “The first two days [of Super Bowl week] are always a challenge. Yesterday was really good, today was even better. Having these two days in a row where we can get as close to our routine as possible is great.”

Shanahan believes his team is ready for Super Bowl LVIII.