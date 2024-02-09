Kyle Shanahan says Brock Purdy has had "a hell of a week" in Super Bowl practice

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan is loving what he's seeing from quarterback Brock Purdy ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

“He’s had a hell of a week,” Shanahan told pool reporter Nicki Jhabvala. “Brock’s pumped up.”

Shanahan has liked his players’ attention to detail during a week when potential distractions abound.

“I think it’s been great,” Shanahan said. “The first two days [of Super Bowl week] are always a challenge. Yesterday was really good, today was even better. Having these two days in a row where we can get as close to our routine as possible is great.”

Shanahan believes his team is ready for Super Bowl LVIII.