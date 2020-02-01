Kyle Shanahan says 49ers ready for Super Bowl after last on-field work

MIAMI, Fla. -- The 49ers had a 50-minute walk-through practice on Saturday at the University of Miami, then traveled to Hard Rock Stadium to check out the playing field for Super Bowl LIV.

"We're as ready as we can be," Shanahan told pool reporter Jenny Vrentas of the Pro Football Writers of America. "We just need the game to get here. It's been two weeks of (practice), and we are itching to go."

During the brief practice on Saturday, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was the only player wearing a helmet, so he could hear to Shanahan relay the play calls through the radio, according to the report.

The 49ers enter with 53 healthy players on their roster. Running back Tevin Coleman has been cleared to play in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs after sustaining a dislocated right shoulder in the NFC Championship Game.

At the conclusion of practice, all the players gathered at midfield, where veteran cornerback Richard Sherman had some words for his teammates.

The team then boarded their buses for Hard Rock Stadium.

"I just want the guys to see it," Shanahan said. "Usually the locker room is different; the field is a little bit different. Instead of them going there and being in awe of everything tomorrow, I'd rather them do it today."

With all of their pre-game football work completed, Shanahan said he wanted the team to go through the process of the extended halftime break. He told the players they should hydrate and stretch for the first 15 minutes, then they will get into their normal halftime routine at the 13-minute mark, according to the report.

"It's going to feel like forever," Shanahan said. "We're not used to that."

The 49ers were scheduled to have their typical regular-season night-before-a-game routine with position meetings, followed by a team meeting on Saturday night.

What will be his message to the team on Saturday night?

"I like to see how I feel right before it," Shanahan said. "I am a pretty spur-of-the-moment guy."

There are no formal meetings scheduled for Sunday morning, Shanahan said.

"Let the guys sleep in," he said, "and we'll meet them at the stadium tomorrow."

