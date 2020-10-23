Kyle Shanahan says 49ers have made, received trade calls about Dante Pettis

Shanahan says 49ers have made, received calls about Pettis originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday the 49ers have made and received calls about wide receiver Dante Pettis with the NFL trading deadline less than two weeks away.

General manager John Lynch has been the point person for trade discussions. Pettis has been a disappointment and made little impact with the 49ers after an encouraging end to his rookie season in 2018.

“I know John has taken a number of calls on it,” Shanahan said. “I know he’s made some. It’s stuff that we do right now. We’ll see if it can help us. If it does, we won’t hesitate to do it. But nothing is imminent.”

The NFL trading deadline is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The 49ers traded up to select Pettis with the No. 44 overall pick in the 2018 draft. In 12 games as a rookie, Pettis caught 27 passes for 467 yards and five touchdowns.

Last season, he got off to a slow start and completely disappeared out of the 49ers’ offense. He had 11 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns. Pettis was a healthy scratch from the Super Bowl.

Pettis has suited up for four games this season, including a starting assignment in Week 1. He has been targeted just once and does not have a reception. Despite being healthy, Pettis has not caught a pass since Oct. 31 of last year against the Arizona Cardinals.

While acknowledging the 49ers would like to trade Pettis at the right price, Shanahan said he still has an expectation that Pettis would be able to contribute if he’s on the team later in the season and is needed to fill a role.

“Dante is a part of our team,” Shanahan said. “And there’s a good chance he can still stay a part of our team. And if he does, when his number is needed and he gets his opportunity, I plan on him being ready.”

On Thursday, MMQB's Senior NFL Reporter Albert Breer was first to report that the 49ers have made Pettis available in trade scenarios.