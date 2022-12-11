Kyle Shanahan reveals 'motivational' Nick Bosa talk before 49ers-Dolphins game

Shanahan details motivational Bosa talk before Dolphins game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Sometimes poking a bear, figuratively speaking, of course, can have a positive effect, as 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan found out.

In the latest episode of "49ers Game Plan," Shanahan shared with broadcaster Greg Papa what happened in the Saturday team meeting before San Francisco's game against the Miami Dolphins last Sunday.

"So as I'm showing the highlights, I was kind of joking, trying to make them smile a little bit just, 'Man, I don't know what this D-Line, [Nick Bosa's] player of the month. All I see are three linebackers wreaking havoc and D-Line, you did good but the linebackers had a much better game than you guys. Hopefully, you guys can change that tomorrow,' " Shanahan recalled telling the team.

After saying that, Shanahan looked over at Bosa, waiting for the 25-year-old to start smiling because Shanahan thought that Bosa understood that it was all a joke.

However, Bosa did not smile back.

Shanahan then recalled what happened after Bosa got the strip sack -- his third sack of the night -- on Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagavailoa, which resulted in Dre Greenlaw scoring and sealing the 49ers' 33-17 win.

"He walks right by me and I'm about to give him a hug and he goes, 'That's what happens when you talk s--t about me in the team meeting,' dead straight," Shanahan continued.

The 49ers coach jokingly told Bosa that he'll do it again if it elevates November's Defensive Player of the Month's play on the field.

"It was fun, he had fun and I had fun with it but Nick's an animal and he plays good regardless every week and if he is serious and that helped him play better, then I will make sure to do it every single day," Shanahan concluded.

After the 49ers' win over the Dolphins, Bosa explained to reporters that Shanahan "threw" some shade at the Defensive Player of the Year favorites' way, leading him to be more motivated.

Considering how well it worked out the first time around, it wouldn't be surprising to see Shanahan throw a few jokes Bosa's way this weekend in hopes of repeat performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

