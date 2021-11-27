Kyle Shanahan reveals 49ers 'huge fans' of Justin Jefferson in NFL Draft

Shanahan says 49ers were 'huge fans' of Jefferson in draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Justin Jefferson in the 49ers offense? Oh, what could have been.

The No. 22 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has very quickly established himself as one of the best wide receivers in the league in just a season and a half.

Catching 88 passes for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns in his rookie campaign last season, Jefferson has continued to produce at an elite level in his second season.

Having caught 63 passes for 944 yards and six touchdowns through 10 games this season, Jefferson has an excellent shot at surpassing his rookie season totals with seven games still left to play.

Facing off against the 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, Jefferson has an opportunity to remind coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers of what they missed out on in the 2020 draft.

"We looked at him real close," Shanahan said of Jefferson in a press conference Wednesday. "We looked at all those receivers real close. And we were huge fans, and I think he’s one of the best receivers in the league, if not the best. So, I think he's been unbelievable. I love his style of play. He reminds me a ton of [ex-49ers, now-Buffalo Bills wide receiver] Emmanuel Sanders back in the day. But he's a hell of a player.”

The Vikings traded up to draft Jefferson with the 22nd pick after swapping with the ... 49ers who selected WR Brandon Aiyuk with the No. 25 pick in the draft.

Both Aiyuk and Jefferson had fantastic rookie seasons, but it's Jefferson who has carried that same level of success into this season, while Aiyuk struggled to maintain a consistent role in the 49ers offense throughout much of the first half of the season.

Of course, the 49ers will never come out and say they regret selecting Aiyuk over Jefferson, but it's hard not to imagine the success the LSU product could have had in Shanahan's offense.

